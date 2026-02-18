Staff protest transfer of Powercom land

Various employee organisations of the Powercom burnt effigies and held a demonstration against the management to protest the transfer of land in the name of other institutions like PUDA. Organisations such as PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch Punjab, Association of Junior Engineers, Grid Sub-Station Employees Union, Powercom and Transco Pensioners Union Punjab and Pensioners Welfare Federation participated in the protest.

Leaders of the organisations, Gurbhej Singh Dhillon, Kulwinder Singh Bagrian, Puran Das, Jaspreet Singh Sohal, Baljinder Singh Palasaur, Kawaljit Kaur and Jasbir Kaur addressed the protesters on the occasion. The protesters expressed their anger against the transfer of ownership of 50 acres of Powercom land in Badungar town of Patiala district to PUDA by the Punjab government and Powercom.

The leaders said that the Punjab government is doing all this to fulfill its political desires, which the employees of Powercom will not tolerate. The employee leaders said that the government has frozen dearness allowance, avoided implementing the Old Pension Scheme and is forcibly implementing the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations on new employees and exploiting them economically which they will not tolerate.

The employee leaders said if the government does not withdraw the decision, the organisations will be forced to intensify their struggle.