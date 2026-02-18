DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Staff protest transfer of Powercom land

Staff protest transfer of Powercom land

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Powercom employee organisations stage protest on Tuesday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Advertisement

Various employee organisations of the Powercom burnt effigies and held a demonstration against the management to protest the transfer of land in the name of other institutions like PUDA. Organisations such as PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch Punjab, Association of Junior Engineers, Grid Sub-Station Employees Union, Powercom and Transco Pensioners Union Punjab and Pensioners Welfare Federation participated in the protest.

Advertisement

Leaders of the organisations, Gurbhej Singh Dhillon, Kulwinder Singh Bagrian, Puran Das, Jaspreet Singh Sohal, Baljinder Singh Palasaur, Kawaljit Kaur and Jasbir Kaur addressed the protesters on the occasion. The protesters expressed their anger against the transfer of ownership of 50 acres of Powercom land in Badungar town of Patiala district to PUDA by the Punjab government and Powercom.

Advertisement

The leaders said that the Punjab government is doing all this to fulfill its political desires, which the employees of Powercom will not tolerate. The employee leaders said that the government has frozen dearness allowance, avoided implementing the Old Pension Scheme and is forcibly implementing the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations on new employees and exploiting them economically which they will not tolerate.

Advertisement

The employee leaders said if the government does not withdraw the decision, the organisations will be forced to intensify their struggle.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts