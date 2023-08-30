Staff shortage affecting work at RTA office; local residents suffer

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, August 29

People queuing up at the solitary window of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) at its Gawal Mandi office to avail several unavoidable services have been complaining of long delays.

Severe staff crunch is said to be the primary reason behind the prolonged delay in discharging of public duties like making and renewal of driving licences (DLs), transfer and registration of vehicles, issuing of duplicate registration certificates (RCs), their surrender, correction in documents, release of permits of heavy vehicles, permit renewal, old series, section officer accounts, help desk, motor transport passes, enforcement role by checking of vehicles on roads and other works. Besides, the local RTA office has its jurisdiction across Amritsar and Tarn Taran. For all this work, the local RTA has got just eight officials against a sanctioned strength of 24.

Santokh Singh, an applicant standing in a queue at the local RTA office, complained of arduous delay in getting the desired service. He said he had come yesterday too. “But he had to return empty-handed due to the closure of only window.” He wondered why there was no provision for separate queues for the aged, physically challenged and women.

Another applicant Harjit Sigh said people kept sweating in the hot and humid environment outside waiting for their turn. Despite a heavy rush of people, the authorities were not keen to provide immediate service. This belied the tall claims of the Bhagwant Mann government to provide service to people at their doorsteps. Here, they kept standing at the doorsteps of the government awaiting their turn, Harjit Singh said.

With the police intensifying issuing of challans to vehicles, especially those without High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) after the conclusion of its deadline on June 31, the rush of people paying for challans at the RTO office had also increased, adding to the burden of the RTA.

Arashdeep Singh Lobana, Secretary, RTA, said his office had only eight officials against a sanctioned strength of 24. Of them, five were clerks. Two of them daily go to attend hearings in the court and one of them was attached with the Motor Vehicle Inspector.

In the given scenario, he can operate only one window where a clerk and a data entry operator have been deputed to swiftly carry out the public work, he said.

