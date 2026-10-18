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Home / Amritsar / Staff shortage plagues Chabal girls’ school; boys’ section too affected

Staff shortage plagues Chabal girls’ school; boys’ section too affected

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:48 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Chabal. Photo by writer
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Narinder Kumar, former sarpanch of Chabal Kham village, has urged the state government to address the shortage of science teachers at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School and introduce Classes XI and XII at the Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) in Chabal.

Kumar said the two schools served a population of around 20,000, but students were unable to access the educational facilities they were entitled to under the existing provisions.

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He said the boys’ school was upgraded from a government high school to a senior secondary school five years ago by the then government. However, the decision was not implemented after a change of government, and classes are still held only up to Class X. Although the school is officially listed as a senior secondary school, students are not admitted to Classes XI and XII.

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He added that the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in the village lacked science teachers, forcing girls who wished to study science in Classes XI and XII to seek admission in nearby villages. Consequently, students from both schools have to travel outside the village to pursue higher studies after completing Class X.

Kumar demanded that the vacant science teaching posts at the girls’ school be filled and that the boys’ school be allowed to offer Classes XI and XII.

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Deputy District Education Officer (Secondary) Mangat Singh said the department had already been informed of the issue. He added that a letter was being written to the department seeking the appointment of science teachers at the girls’ school.

More than 500 students are affected by the situation, which Kumar said had persisted for years.

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