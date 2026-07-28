Staffers of Aam Aadmi Clinics go on indefinite strike over demands

Doctors, pharmacists and clinical assistants working at Aam Aadmi Clinics went on an indefinite strike from Monday. They staged a protest in front of the Civil Surgeon’s office here and submitted a memorandum of their demands to Civil Surgeon Dr Sandeep Dhawan.

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Employees of the clinics participated in the protest on the call of the Aam Aadmi Clinic Joint Front Punjab. Dr Talwinder Singh, district president of the Medical Officers’ Union, Rajbir Kaur, district president of the Clinical Assistants’ Union, and Jobanpreet Singh, district president of the Pharmacy Officers’ Union, addressed the protesters.

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In their respective addresses, they said that they have been giving memorandums to the authorities concerned and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh regarding their demands over the years, but their demands are not being fulfilled.

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They said that till date, no one has paid attention to their job security, service conditions and other legitimate demands of doctors of Aam Aadmi Clinics and other employees. They demanded that a notification be issued at the government level regarding their demands. They said that their struggle will continue until their demands are accepted.