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Home / Amritsar / Stagnant pond water has Sanghna villagers worried

Stagnant pond water has Sanghna villagers worried

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:12 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Former sarpanch Balkar Singh points towards a pond at Sanghna village.
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The overflowing chappar (pond) of Sanghna village is the cause of myriad troubles for its natives.

Former sarpanch Balkar Singh, while showing chappar of the village, said the road around it has been washed away. The houses situated near the pond are at grave risk and the structures of these buildings are in danger.

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At present, the pond has no outlet and the dirty water remains stagnant inside it. He recalled that in late 1990s he had managed to convince the then Minister Sardul Singh Bandala to link the drain with Chappar. He did so and the work was carried out. However, the drain network from the village up to Jagatpura village which is about 6 kilometre from Sanghna village, had been encroached upon, disconnecting the outflow.

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He stressed that the drain ahead of Jagatpura village is still intact and demanded repair of the drain to provide an outlet to his village chappar.

Another native of the village Paramjit Singh held government policy of free of cost electricity to people responsible for the mess. He said consumers no longer bother to restrict the power usage. They are drawing underground water for their personal usage abundantly.

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