Stagnant water in Lawrence Road fountain raises dengue spread fear

The district administration has intensified its anti-dengue campaign and urged residents to observe every Friday as a “Dry Day” by emptying and cleaning water-holding containers. Meanwhile, a fountain filled with stagnant water along the busy Lawrence Road has emerged as a potential mosquito-breeding spot, raising concerns among local residents.

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The decorative fountain, located at a prominent public place on Lawrence Road, remained non-functional for a considerable period. It was repaired recently and was seen operating a few days ago. However, the structure now contains stagnant greenish water along with visible algae growth. Such conditions are considered favourable for the breeding of mosquitoes, including Aedes aegypti, the species responsible for spreading dengue.

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The sight has drawn criticism from residents, who said the authorities should ensure that government and civic infrastructure does not become a source of mosquito breeding while awareness campaigns are being conducted.

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“It is difficult to understand why residents are repeatedly advised to remove stagnant water from their homes when such public places are being neglected. If water remains accumulated here for weeks, it can become a serious health hazard,” said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Lawrence Road.

Another local resident, Simran Kaur, said the administration’s anti-dengue message would be more effective if civic bodies led by example.

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“People are cooperating with the Friday Dry Day campaign, but the authorities must also inspect fountains, parks, vacant plots and other public spaces where water can accumulate,” she said.

Health experts have repeatedly warned that even small collections of stagnant water can serve as breeding grounds for dengue-carrying mosquitoes. The district health administration has been running awareness drives, asking residents to regularly inspect coolers, flower pots, discarded tyres and other water-holding containers for stagnant water. However, residents believe that public spaces should also be subjected to routine inspections and proper maintenance.

Residents have urged the Municipal Corporation and the departments concerned to immediately drain the stagnant water, clean the fountain and ensure its regular upkeep to prevent it from becoming a mosquito-breeding hotspot as the dengue season approaches.