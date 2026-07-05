DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Stagnant water in Lawrence Road fountain raises dengue spread fear

Stagnant water in Lawrence Road fountain raises dengue spread fear

article_Author
Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:52 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Stagnant water in a fountain along the Lawrence Road in Amritsar
Advertisement

The district administration has intensified its anti-dengue campaign and urged residents to observe every Friday as a “Dry Day” by emptying and cleaning water-holding containers. Meanwhile, a fountain filled with stagnant water along the busy Lawrence Road has emerged as a potential mosquito-breeding spot, raising concerns among local residents.

Advertisement

The decorative fountain, located at a prominent public place on Lawrence Road, remained non-functional for a considerable period. It was repaired recently and was seen operating a few days ago. However, the structure now contains stagnant greenish water along with visible algae growth. Such conditions are considered favourable for the breeding of mosquitoes, including Aedes aegypti, the species responsible for spreading dengue.

Advertisement

The sight has drawn criticism from residents, who said the authorities should ensure that government and civic infrastructure does not become a source of mosquito breeding while awareness campaigns are being conducted.

Advertisement

“It is difficult to understand why residents are repeatedly advised to remove stagnant water from their homes when such public places are being neglected. If water remains accumulated here for weeks, it can become a serious health hazard,” said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Lawrence Road.

Another local resident, Simran Kaur, said the administration’s anti-dengue message would be more effective if civic bodies led by example.

Advertisement

“People are cooperating with the Friday Dry Day campaign, but the authorities must also inspect fountains, parks, vacant plots and other public spaces where water can accumulate,” she said.

Health experts have repeatedly warned that even small collections of stagnant water can serve as breeding grounds for dengue-carrying mosquitoes. The district health administration has been running awareness drives, asking residents to regularly inspect coolers, flower pots, discarded tyres and other water-holding containers for stagnant water. However, residents believe that public spaces should also be subjected to routine inspections and proper maintenance.

Residents have urged the Municipal Corporation and the departments concerned to immediately drain the stagnant water, clean the fountain and ensure its regular upkeep to prevent it from becoming a mosquito-breeding hotspot as the dengue season approaches.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts