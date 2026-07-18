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Home / Amritsar / Stalled PWD work turns Pindia-Biharipur link road into a commuters’ nightmare

Stalled PWD work turns Pindia-Biharipur link road into a commuters’ nightmare

The incomplete project has affected residents of nearly half a dozen villages that rely on the road for their daily commute

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:12 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Stones lying on the link road connecting Pindia and Biharipur villages in Tarn Taran district.
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Stones laid by PWD officials on the link road connecting Pindia and Biharipur villages have become a major inconvenience for commuters. Residents said the department had spread the stones on the road more than two months ago but failed to complete the construction work, leaving the stretch in a poor and hazardous condition.

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The incomplete project has affected residents of nearly half a dozen villages that rely on the road for their daily commute. Expressing concern over the delay, Gurikbal Singh of Pindia, Kuldeep Singh of Shah Biharipur, Harbinder Singh of Khaira, Gagandeep Singh of Verowal, and Sukhwinder Singh Bhola said the construction material dumped on the road had remained there for around two months, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

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Avtar Singh of Hothia, Ranjit Singh of Pindia, Bikramjit Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, and Surjit Singh of Khaira said the loose stones had made the road extremely difficult to use. Elderly residents, schoolchildren and patients travelling on the route were facing hardships, they added. Devotees visiting Gurdwara Baoli Sahib in Goindwal Sahib were also experiencing difficulties due to the poor condition of the road, they said.

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Residents said even two-wheelers were struggling to pass through the stretch, while four-wheelers faced greater challenges. The problem becomes more severe during rainfall, when the road turns slippery and dangerous for commuters. Villagers warned that they would be forced to launch a protest if the construction work was not completed at the earliest.

PWD (B&R) Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Sarabjit Singh, who is supervising the project, said the road construction work would be completed soon.

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