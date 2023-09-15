Standing committee on empowerment of women visits Mananwala school

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 14

To know the working conditions of anganwadi workers, helpers and Asha workers in the state and their difficulties, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Empowerment of Women visited Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Mananwala, under the chairmanship of Dr Heena Vijaya Kumar Gavit. Members of the committee and senior officials of the departments concerned also conducted a special meeting with officials of the Women and Child Development Ministry, Government of India, women and child development department, rural development department, Punjab, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sindh Bank, and other banks.

Detailed discussions were held on the status of women in India and their empowerment. The officials also reviewed self-help groups running under the Livelihood Mission of the Government of India, in which training is given in various occupations and women are made self-reliant by giving loans through these groups. On the occasion, self-help groups also organised an exhibition of their products.

The Parliamentary Committee directed the bank officials to develop self-help groups and remove the difficulties faced by them. The committee also interacted with schoolchildren during their visit and expressed happiness that the government is providing good education to the children in the government schools.

Raji P Srivastava, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab, Women and Child Development Department, expressed the hope that the schemes being run by the Government of India along with various departments in Punjab would bring maximum benefits to the common people on the ground.