Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO visited government schools and hospitals in his constituency here on Saturday. During the visit, he inspected buildings, infrastructure, staff, etc, in schools and hospitals.

He first visited Government Senior Secondary School, Khabbe Rajputtan, Government Senior Secondary School, Mehta Nangal, Government Middle School, Mehta, and Government Senior Secondary School, Manawala. He interacted with teachers asking about the requirements of the school. He interacted with school students and sought suggestions from village elders, present on the occasion, for improving the government education system.

Harbhajan Singh ETO said the first priority of their government was health and education and every effort would be made to make it world class. He later visited the Community Health Centre in Mehta and interacted with visitors and patients regarding healthcare services being offered. Noticing the non-availability of ambulance in the hospital, the Cabinet minister directed the Civil Surgeon to immediately deploy an ambulance in the hospital and also wrote a letter to the Punjab Health Department to ensure the continuity of the facility.