State Assembly elections, global conflicts affect shawl exports from Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, November 14

Fragile international relations arising in the wake of Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts have resulted in nearly 80 per cent decline in the Rs 500 crore shawl and stole exports from the holy city this season. The Rs 2,500 crore shawl industry of Amritsar took a hit in the wake of these strifes that have occurred after the Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant restrictions.

Shawl manufacturers hold negative market sentiments responsible for the orders not being placed.

The local shawl industry primarily relies on wool imported from Australia and South Africa. They manufacture Pashmina shawl made from fine micron-imported wool. The industry employs over 5,000 people who work on 1,500 power looms and 500 imported shuttle-less looms. Besides, nearly 20,000 people, especially women from the rural areas of Amritsar and Gurdaspur, are engaged in embroidery and nearly 4,000 embroidery machines are also deployed for the purpose.

Piara Lal Seth, a shawl manufacturer, said the two wars have resulted in negative market sentiments internationally for an industry which was already passing through an economic crisis. At home, assembly elections in five states have held back sales but they are expected to resume once the poll din is over.

#Hamas #Israel #Russia #Ukraine