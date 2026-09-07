State award winning teacher feted

Sukhjit Kaur, a physical education teacher, at Sri Guru Arjan Dev Government Girls Senior Secondary School, was honoured by physical education teachers of the district after she received the state award, at a function organised to mark Teachers’ Day.

All physical education lecturers, DPE and PTI teachers from the district participated in the ceremony organised under the leadership of District Sports Coordinator Yuvraj Singh.

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Praising Sukhjit Kaur, those present on the occasion said she has taken her students to the international level through hard work.

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Sukhjit Kaur thanked all teachers for honouring her and said the state award belonged to all teachers who have encouraged her.