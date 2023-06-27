State Food Commission member visits fair price depot

Tarn Taran, June 26
Vijay Dutt, Member, Punjab State Food Commission, in his surprise visit to the government fair price depot at Gehri village in Sarai Amanat Khan area heard the grievances of beneficiaries of the wheat distribution welfare scheme.
Dutt asked the deport holder to abide by the instructions of the state government regarding the distribution of wheat among the beneficiaries. The commission member instructed the deport holder to install a complaint box, a suggestion register and display the banner apprising beneficiaries of their rights. He said biometric machines and electronic weigh bridges would also be provided to the depot holders soon.
The commission member interacted with some beneficiaries to listen to their problems regarding the distribution of wheat. Vijay Dutt was accompanied by District Food and Supply Controller Raminder Singh and other inspectors.
