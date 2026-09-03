State minister reviews progress of Sarovar Kar Sewa at Sri Valmiki Tirath

Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO today joined devotees in the ongoing Kar Sewa of the sacred Sarovar at Sri Valmiki Tirath. He also paid obeisance at the Tirath and sought the blessings of Bhagwan Sri Valmiki Maharaj.

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Harbhajan Singh said the Kar Sewa of the Sarovar began on July 4 with the support and cooperation of Bal Yogi Baba Pragat Nath, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal Shrine Board, along with other saints and religious leaders. He said a large number of devotees had been participating in the Kar Sewa with great devotion and enthusiasm and contributing to the sacred initiative.

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He said work to level the Sarovar was currently under way, with a new layer of 12 to 14 inches of sand being laid. Water will be filled into the Sarovar on September 24, marking the completion of the Kar Sewa. He appealed to devotees to visit the Tirath on the auspicious occasion and seek the blessings of Bhagwan Valmiki Maharaj.

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The Cabinet Minister further said various development works worth Rs 17.73 crore lakh were being undertaken at the Valmiki Tirath. Besides painting and work on the steps of the Sarovar, several other development projects were also progressing at a fast pace. He added that the Punjab government was paying special attention to the comprehensive development and beautification of the Tirath.

He announced that a large-scale religious programme would be organised at Sri Valmiki Tirath on October 26 to mark Bhagwan Valmiki’s Pragat Diwas. A large number of devotees from across the country and abroad are expected to participate in the celebrations.