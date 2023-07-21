State of amenities: Park in White Avenue Colony lacks proper maintenance

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 20

All attempts to create a green space in the city by developing and restoring several old parks and laying new ones has failed to bear fruit because of zero maintenance. The city has several prominent parks in residential colonies that were created to increase the green cover. Open air gymnasiums and benches were provided to help residents lead a healthy lifestyle and provide a holistic green space for kids and adults. While the intent behind developing the parks seemed right, the execution has failed as most of these parks have wild growth of weeds, plants, broken swings and benches besides uprooted tiles. Another such park is the one inside the White Avenue Colony (also known as Old Bank Colony).

Like most public parks, it also paints a picture of neglect as one can see the growth of wild plants and weeds, puddles of stagnant water, dysfunctional fountains, lights and broken benches. The lack of maintenance, especially during monsoons, when wild growth of grass and weeds goes unchecked, has created a nuisance for local residents, who use the park for taking a walk or leisure. All these parks got a makeover two years ago, but their condition really cries for attention with the number of evening and morning walkers increasing.