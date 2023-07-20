State of amenities: Wild growth keeps visitors away from Golden Avenue park

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 19

The park in the posh Golden Avenue Colony along the busy Jora Phatak Road presents a picture of neglect. The small park in the colony has been disappointing local residents due to lack of maintenance.

Ironically, a big heap of garbage can be seen alongside the boundary wall of the park.

The park turned into a weed nursery as wild growth can be seen instead of manicured grass. The park was redeveloped some years ago. At that time, the pathways were constructed and swings and benches were installed in the park. Owing to the apathy of the authorities concerned and lack of will of political representatives, the park has broken benches and swings and has become a haven for stray animals. Waterlogging is another issue which keeps residents away from the park.

Several residents who used to visit the park for evening walks have now stopped using it for fear of contracting diseases due to the wild vegetation and breeding of mosquitoes. They said the park was not being maintained for the last six months.