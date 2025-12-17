State-of-the-art mandi proposed to address infrastructure gaps at Vallah

The Punjab Government’s announcement to set up a state-of-the-art mandi spread over 300 acres in Amritsar for marketing dry and fresh fruit may finally end the over two-decade-long wait for basic amenities at the Vallah Sabji Mandi, which currently serves as the city’s wholesale market for fresh vegetables and fruit.

Sources in the government said the Vallah mandi may be shifted to the proposed 300-acre market, which will also include dry fruit trading as a key component. The holy city has historically been a hub of dry fruit trade due to its proximity to the Himalayan region and the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, through which dry and fresh fruit from Afghanistan enters India.

More than two decades after the mandi was shifted from the city to the outskirts, it still lacks basic amenities such as proper roads, sewerage and toilets. Infrastructure facilities like a Kisan Bhawan, fruit ripening plant, cold storages and other components mentioned in the original blueprint remain only on paper.

Spread over about 100 acres in the Vallah area, more than 500 commission agents handle nearly 600 tonnes of vegetables and fruit daily, sourced from across the country. In addition, exotic varieties of fruit are imported from overseas, including the US, China and Indonesia.

The primary reason cited for the lack of basic and advanced infrastructure is the presence of the Vallah ammunition depot of the Army in the vicinity of the mandi. Kanwaljit Singh Pahwa, a wholesale trader, said the ammunition depot came into existence in 2004, the same year the wholesale fruit and vegetable market was shifted from the congested city area to Vallah. Restrictions on construction within a radius of 1,000 yards of the depot have prevented the development of shops and permanent structures. He added that even basic amenities such as toilets and concrete sheds to protect traders from cold waves and rainwater were not permitted.

At present, the market committee is carrying out repairs of roads and sheds, but construction of new buildings continues to be disallowed. Around 75 traders who were relocated from the old Sabzi Mandi outside Hall Gate were allotted space in the new market in 2004. They have been demanding speedy implementation of rules to enable the development of a modern mandi with all essential facilities.

In the absence of a fruit ripening plant, consumers are often forced to consume fruit ripened using harmful chemicals, as the government has failed to establish a scientific ripening facility. Surinder Singh, a fruit trader, said the holy city, with a population of about 15 lakh and a high floating population, requires a large supply of fruit. He added that pack houses play a crucial role in ripening fruit in cold stores using ethylene gas at a controlled temperature of 15 degrees Celsius.

Fruits such as papaya, banana and apple are often sold after being ripened using crude chemical calcium carbide (CaC2), popularly known as “masala”. Due to its hazardous effects on human health, the use of calcium carbide for fruit ripening is completely banned in many states across the country.