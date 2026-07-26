State official inspects anganwadi centres in Amritsar

Kamal Kishore Yadav, Secretary, General Administration and Coordination Department, Punjab, who also holds the additional charge of Secretary, Science, Technology and Environment Department, and Forest and Wildlife, on Saturday paid a surprise visit to anganwadi centres and PM SHRI schools across various parts of Amritsar after being appointed Secretary-in-Charge for PM SHRI schools by the Punjab Government.

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During the inspection, he visited PM SHRI school (Girls), Kot Baba Deep Singh; PM SHRI school, Chabba; PM SHRI school (Boys), Jandiala Guru; Anganwadi Centre, Kot Mahna Singh; Anganwadi Centre, Chabba; Government Elementary School, Kot Mahna Singh; and Government Elementary School, Chabba.

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Following the visit, Yadav said the Punjab Government conducted the inspections to review the infrastructure available at anganwadi centres and government schools, as well as the implementation of various welfare schemes aimed at benefiting students.

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He said the inspections were intended to ensure that the funds allocated to schools and anganwadi centres under various state government schemes were being properly utilised and that the benefits of these initiatives reached every student.

He added that academic activities, mid-day meals, nutrition plans and other facilities in schools should meet the required standards and that such inspections would continue in the future.

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Kanwaljit Singh Sandhu, District Education Officer (Elementary and Secondary), Amritsar, and Karan Singh Brar, District Programme Officer, said that the distribution of school bags is currently underway in all government schools across the district.