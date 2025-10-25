State Special Operation Cell arrests terror module operative with two IEDs, pistol

In a major breakthrough in fight against cross-border terror activities, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, has arrested an alleged terror operative, identified as Manpreet Singh alias Tiddi, and recovered a sophisticated .30 bore pistol with live cartridges from his possession.

Based on his disclosures during interrogation, the police recovered two powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), each weighing around 2.5 kg and packed with high-grade RDX along with timers for detonation, from the outskirts of Kotla Tarkhana village in the district.

According to initial investigations, Manpreet was operating under the directions of handlers based in Armenia, the UK and Germany, who in turn were receiving instructions from a Pakistan-based mastermind associated with a banned terrorist organisation.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections at the Police Station SSOC, Amritsar, and further investigations are under way.