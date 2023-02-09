State to spend Rs 16 cr on city's beautification

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 8

The AAP government, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, is making all-out efforts to provide basic facilities and a clean and pollution-free environment to the residents. Besides, development works are being carried out across the state.

Giving details, Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the government had decided to spend around Rs 16 crore on development works for the beautification of the city.

He said Rs 15 crore would be spent on re-conditioning and development of the GT Road from India Gate to the railway station. About Rs 48 lakh would be spent on painting bridges with cement-based paint for beautification.

The minister said about Rs 25 lakh and Rs 49 lakh would be spent on repairing the footpath in Kabir Park Extension Scheme and construction of road safety signs and features. He said the local government department started the office process for these works.