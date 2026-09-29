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Home / Amritsar / State trials for Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Amritsar district from Oct 1

State trials for Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Amritsar district from Oct 1

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:11 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Trials for various sports under the Punjab Government’s Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan will be held in Amritsar from October 1 to 10 to select players for the state-level games, which will be held across different districts of the state from October 10 to November 23.

District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh said the trials would be conducted according to the prescribed schedule.

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The trials on October 1 will include artistic gymnastics (girls) at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, rhythmic gymnastics (girls) at Guru Nanak Dev University, rowing and kayaking-canoeing at Jagdev Kalan, and wushu at Bhawan’s SL Public School.

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On October 3, trials for baseball and softball will be held at the Khalsa College Cricket Ground, gymnastics (boys) at PBN School and karate at Government Girls Saragarhi Memorial Senior Secondary School, Town Hall.

Rugby trials will be held at Guru Nanak Stadium on October 6, followed by taekwondo trials at Ajit Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School on October 10.

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Singh urged aspiring players to attend the trials for the state-level games.

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