State workers protest govt action over ‘Maha Hartal’
Employees burn govt effigy, warn of intensifying stir if demands not met
Employees from various government departments on Friday gave a reply to the state government over a letter issued yesterday warning of action against those who joined the ‘Maha Hartal’. The workers gathered at the District Administrative Complex and advised the state government against causing further problems for employees. They also burnt an effigy representing the government during the protest.
Addressing the gathering, the District Convener of the Sanjha Mulazam Manch, Sukhpreet Singh Pannu, said the government was trying to humiliate and intimidate employees, but they were fully prepared to withstand such pressure.
Pannu said if the state government attempted to take action against employees, they would give a befitting reply.
He said if the state government failed to fulfil the demands of pensioners, mid-day meal workers, ASHA workers and others, the Sanjha Mulazam Manch would leave no stone unturned in launching a fierce struggle.