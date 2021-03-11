Statements of all parties recorded

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 23

The SDM and the Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation have recorded the statements of all the parties associated with the digging case. The digging on the premises of an under-construction hotel near the railway station damaged many nearby properties last week.

The upcoming hotel had dug the basement more than the permissible limit due to which the walls and roofs of nearby houses collapsed. With different parties making accusations and counter-accusations against each other, the administration had assigned the inquiry to senior officials.

The officials said the matter would be investigated in the light of the statements of the stakeholders, buildings bylaws as well as the ground reality. The committee is expected to submit its report next week. The incident had occurred earlier last week when the walls and roofs of the nearby houses had developed cracks and had fallen into the deep pit dug by the hotel. The owners of the damaged properties had accused the owner of the under-construction hotel of digging the place more than 40 feet.

They alleged that they had reported the matter to the MC beforehand, but it had not taken any action against the hotel owner.