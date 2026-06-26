State’s rural fitness push reaches Tarn Taran

As part of the Punjab Government’s ambitious rural sports infrastructure programme, 20 gymnasiums have been established across several villages in Tarn Taran district and are set to be inaugurated on Sunday.

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District Sports Officer (DSO) Satwant Kaur said the gym equipment and infrastructure had already been installed at all designated locations. The initiative is part of a state-wide project aimed at setting up gym facilities at nearly 1,000 rural locations across the state to promote fitness and healthy lifestyles among young residents.

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The newly established gyms are located in Jamarai, Chabal Adda, Jeobala, Baghiari, Shahabazpur, Bhaini Mattuaian, Kambo, Kakka Kandiala, Gohalwar, Jarmastpur, Plasaur, Lalpura, Padhri Kalan, Mohanpur, Mannaan, Kahlwan, Pakhopur, Plasaur Kalan, Rasulpur Kalan and Bhojian villages.

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During visits to several villages, Satwant said local youth had expressed enthusiasm about the facilities and were eager to make full use of them. The gyms have been equipped with exercise mats, benches and weightlifting sets to cater to a range of fitness activities.

Residents welcomed the initiative, describing it as a positive step towards encouraging healthier lifestyles and providing constructive recreational opportunities for young people.

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Ranjit Singh Cheema, a wrestler, said the gyms were the need of the hour, particularly as the state government had intensified its campaign against drug abuse. He expressed hope that the facilities would encourage young people to engage in sports and fitness activities, helping them stay away from drugs.

Devinder Singh, a resident of Chabal Adda, said the gyms would be opened during morning and evening hours, allowing maximum participation by local residents.

Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu said the project had received an encouraging response from the public. He noted that the initiative would help keep young people engaged in productive activities and channelise their energy in a positive direction.

“The objective is to promote fitness and sports culture while steering youth away from the menace of drugs,” he said, adding that more villages would soon be covered under the scheme.