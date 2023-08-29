STF Jalandhar raids peddler’s hide-out

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 28

A team of STF, Jalandhar, today raided the residence of a drug peddler and recovered 350 grams of heroin besides a .32 bore pistol with six rounds from his possession in Daniyal village near Rayya on Monday.

During the raid, the police came under fire from the accused, identified as Partap Singh. In retaliation, he was injured as a bullet hit him in the knee. He was taken to Baba Bakala hospital from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

The STF have registered a case under Section 307, IPC, Sections 27, 54 and 59, Arms Act, and Section 21-C, NDPS Act, against him in Mohali.

The STF got a tip-off that Partap Singh of Daniyal village was involved in drug trafficking. Following this, a cop posing as customer was sent for procuring drugs. As he handed over the money, he signalled to the police team that surrounded Partap Singh’s house. However, he shot at the police party with his pistol. In the retaliatory firing, he suffered a bullet injury.