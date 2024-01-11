STF nabs two with 700 gm of contraband

Amritsar, January 10
The Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and confiscated 700-gm heroin from them here. One of their accomplices managed to flee the spot.
Those held were identified as Sahil Gill and Gabrial Masih of Gumtala and the absconder as Gopi of Mahal village.
The STF said the police got a tip- off that three drug traffickers were waiting for clients near Kanwar Farms near the Golden Gate. Police teams raided the spot and found a car stationed near the spot. On seeing the police party, the car driver sped away from the scene and two of his accomplices who were standing outside the car were overpowered and nabbed by the police team.
