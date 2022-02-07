stir ends with appeal to vote

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: The Pardeep Katal Kand Action Committee, Gandiwind, ended its 12-day long protest of chain hunger strike on Sunday with the appeal to the citizens to exercise their right to vote with great responsibility and awareness. The committee had been demanding compensation for the family of Pardeep Singh, who died in Goindwal Sahib police custody about 20 years ago. He was the student of Class IX at that time. The accused police man was declared proclaimed offender (PO) by the court and inspite of all it he was given not only promotion but later was awarded with pensioner benefits etc too. Parwinder Singh, general secretary of the committee, said the organisation was on the agitation path to seek justice for the family of Pardeep Singh. OC

One dies, 33 test positive in district

Amritsar: With the death of an 80-year-old resident due to Covid-19, the district toll increased to 1,670. The deceased has been identified as Chanchal Rani, a resident of New Kangra Colony. The district health authorities also reported 33 positive cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 58,885. The new cases include 10 new cases and 23 contacts of positive patients. The health authorities have also reported recovery of 224 patients, with which the recovery count increased to 56,693. The district at present has a total of 522 active cases. TNS

18 +ve in Tarn Taran: The district reported 18 positive cases, with which the active caseload reached 348 in the district on Sunday. With no death, the toll remains 389. The Health Department teams collected 643 samples to be tested for the virus on Sunday. The result of 249 sample was yet to be received.