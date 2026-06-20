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Home / Amritsar / Stir over Sheron sugar mill allotment enters Day 30

Stir over Sheron sugar mill allotment enters Day 30

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:00 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Farmers protest in Tarn Taran on Friday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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The ‘Pakka Morcha’ launched by farmers’ organisations affiliated with the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) against the allotment of the Cooperative Sugar Mill at Sheron to other government departments entered its 30th day on Friday.

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Farmer leaders criticised the state government for allegedly ignoring their demands and warned that the agitation would continue until the decision is revoked. They reiterated their resolve to intensify the protest if the government fails to address their concerns.

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Addressing the gathering, farmer leaders Tarsem Singh Lohar, Manjit Singh Baggu, Daljit Singh Dayalpura, Jassa Singh Kadgill, Nachhattar Singh Pannu, Sukhdev Singh Tur and Inderjit Singh Marhana, among others, condemned the government’s decision to transfer the mill.

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The speakers asserted that farmers had contributed nearly 60 per cent of the share capital required to establish the cooperative mill and alleged that the government had failed to consult stakeholders before reallocating it to other departments. They described the move as a direct infringement on farmers’ rights and termed the change in ownership an unfortunate decision.

The leaders demanded that the mill be made operational at the earliest, arguing that its revival would generate employment opportunities for local youth and encourage farmers to shift from paddy cultivation to sugarcane farming. Such a transition, they said, would also help conserve depleting groundwater resources in the region.

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