Stolen safety railing on Chabal Road bridge raises fears of accidents

The theft of the safety railing from a bridge over Kasur Nallah on Chabal Road, which passes through Tarn Taran city, has raised the risk of accidents.

Social worker Jaswinder Singh Dhillon said the administration had installed a sturdy iron railing on the bridge to ensure the safety of vehicles crossing it. However, the theft of sections of the railing has left the bridge dangerous for commuters.

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Dhillon said the road remained busy throughout the day. Several schools in Tarn Taran and the surrounding areas, including Nurdi, Palasaur, Jarmastpur, Kairowal and Kajikot, are located nearby. Children attending these schools regularly travel along the road in vehicles. Residents of these villages also use the bridge for their daily commute.

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He said the railing had been installed to prevent accidents, but its theft had compromised the safety of the bridge and put commuters at risk.

Dhillon demanded that those responsible for stealing the railing be identified and that a strong safety railing be installed again to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of road users.