Stolen vehicles recovered from house

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 3

CIA Patti unearthed a gang of vehicle lifters from other states of the country which was involved in selling the stolen vehicles under fake registration certificates (RCs).

Sub-Inspector Baldev Raj said two of the gang members had been identified as Bhag Singh Bhaga and Vishal Kumar Shalu, both of Patti town. They are absconding. One Innova car was recovered from the residence of Bhag Singh and a Honda City car from the residence of Vishal.

The SI said the gang would steal luxurious cars from other states and by tampering the engine number and the RC (number plate) of the car, the accused used to sell the cars to some innocent persons. The SI said the accused were expected to be arrested soon and there were possibilities of more recoveries.

A case under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and other relevant sections had been registered against the accused, said the SI.