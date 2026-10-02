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Home / Amritsar / Stone laid by former MLA damaged; complaint filed

Stone laid by former MLA damaged; complaint filed

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Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:01 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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A damaged plaque along a road in Tarn Taran.
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A foundation stone laid by former Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal near Gurdwara Shaheedi Phatak on Factory Road has been allegedly broken and removed by unidentified miscreants.

The stone was installed around three years ago by Dr Sohal during the renovation of Factory Road. According to Vikram Kumar Vicky, who works at a Hero Honda repair centre near the spot, the stone was broken a few days ago and subsequently taken away.

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Municipal Council Superintendent Baljinder Singh said the council informed to the police regarding the incident so that the persons responsible could be identified and action taken.

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The incident has raised questions about security at the spot, which is located at one of the entry points to the city. Police personnel are frequently deployed in the area,

Local residents said the incident occurred despite the area witnessing movement of people and vehicles. They urged the authorities to identify those responsible.

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