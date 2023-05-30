Stone of public health unit laid at Sursing

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 29

Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhunn laid the foundation stone of a block-level public health unit in the complex of Community Health Centre, Sursing, here on Monday.

Addressing a rural gathering on the occasion, the MLA highlighted different schemes of the state government in the fields of health and education. He said the unit would be equipped with ultra-modern machinery, besides having a computerised laboratory where border area residents could come for health check-up or tests. The MLA called upon the residents to come forward to cooperate with the state government for the progress of the state, which had been rid of corruption with honest working of the government.

In his address, Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai said the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Clinic was appreciated by peopl.

ADC (General) Amaninder Kaur and officials from different departments too were present on the occasion.