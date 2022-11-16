Stop hate speeches against Sikhs: SGPC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 15

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded strict legal action against those who are making provocative and hate speeches against Sikhs on social media.

A memorandum, addressed to the Amritsar Police Commissioner, was handed over to Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal by SGPC secretary Partap Singh here on Tuesday.

Partap Singh alleged a video of a Shiv Sena leader, Harvinder Soni from Gurdaspur, calling Sikhs as terrorists and threatening to attack Sri Darbar Sahib, went viral on social media. “Owing to this provocative statement against Sri Darbar Sahib, there is a lot of resentment among the community,” he said.

He said in another viral video, a person, Rahul of Amritsar, associated with Shiv Sena, threatened to kill Sikhs.

“These statements can disturb the peaceful environment of Punjab, which has the tendency to break mutual brotherhood of people living here and can result in a serious law and order situation. We demand that strict action should be taken against these two persons by registering a case against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code so that it should be a lesson for culprits in future,” he added.

Submit memo to DC