Stop promoting vulgarity in songs, youngsters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 6

Amid the ongoing political campaign by the candidates contesting the assembly poll, a group of local youngsters staged a protest to highlight the issue of vulgarity in songs and videos here on Sunday.

While protesting at Novelty Chowk, members of the Yuva Pariwar Seva Samiti (YPSS) demanded that a censor board should be created to check vulgarity and popularisation of drugs and guns through songs.

The protesters said political parties must promise to create such a body before the election. Johny, one of the protesters, said, “Most the songs these days eulogise drug use and weapons. Some others promote vulgarity to get easy fame.”

He said while political parties were highlighting other issues, they had decided to bring attention to the issue which has caught attention of the public, but so far no politician had highlighted it.

The YPSS also criticised political parties for fielding such singers as candidates for the election who are infamous for promoting guns and violence through songs. Carrying placards spreading messages such as stop vulgarity in songs, the youngsters urged the general public to support the cause.