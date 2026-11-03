Story of sacrifice and the rich legacy Sikh warrior of Sanghna village left behind

The natives of Sanghna village continue to remember Shaheed Baba Balaka Singh, a son of the soil, whose exploits in the war against Mughal forces of Zakariya Khan were great assets to the Dal Khalsa army.

They employ different ways to remember him. A massive picture of the Sikh warrior Balaka Singh is shown in the village where a gurdwara is dedicated to him. At the entrance of the village, a gate is dedicated to the Sikh warrior. Every year in the middle of October, a mela (fair) is held to remember him.

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Since majority of the natives of the village belong to Sekhon family lineage, it is overtime written in Punjabi “Sanghna Sekhon Singh Balaka, Dhav Ghav Madhbir Chalaka” (Balaka was a Sikh from Sekhon clan of Sanghna village who was clever with military exploits in the battlefield).

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After the attack by Chaudhary Sahib Rai, a muslim landlord and a resident of Naushehra village, on the jatha of Tara Singh, a native of Wan village, was repulsed by the intrepid Nihang Sikhs. Chaudhary reached Lahore to take the help of Amir Moman Khan who was at that time Deputy Governor of Lahore and was one of the most prominent military commanders tasked with suppressing the growing Sikh resistance during the early-to-mid 18th century. He spearheaded numerous campaigns against the Dal Khalsa under the then Governors of Punjab, including Zakariya Khan, Yahiya Khan and Mir Mannu.

Chaudhary returned with over 2,000 horse-mounted troops and then attacked Baba Tara Singh led Nihang Sikhs. In the ensuing battle, Baba Balaka Singh was the first to advance, killed some adversaries and later was martyred after an arrow hit in the chest. After this, Baba Tara Singh stabbed Taqi Khan in the mouth, who fled the field and then Moman Khan was also killed. This battle took place in December 1726.

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When the Sangat of Sanghana village came to know about the martyrdom of Baba Balaka, they brought back his ashes to the village and kept it where now stands a Gurdwara.

Later Baba Nand Singh of Sanghana village founded Sanghania Misl, later became famous with the name of Ramgarhia Misl.

Kartar Singh and Labh Singh were other natives of the village who went to become heads of the Nandgarh Kar Sewa sects at Anandpur Sahib. Kartar Singh even donated his four acres of land to build a hall in the village gurdwara.

Balkar Singh remained head of the village panchayat for over 20 years from 1992 to 2013. Even once villagers prevailed upon him to get his wife Manjinder Kaur elected from Sanghna colony Abadi Panchayat, after it was declared a reserve for women.

Balkar was instrumental in bringing a veterinary hospital in the village and in the late 90s he managed to set up a senior secondary school in the village, where a government middle school was already functioning.