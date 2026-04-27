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Home / Amritsar / Stray dog menace continues despite repeated complaints in Tarn Taran

Stray dog menace continues despite repeated complaints in Tarn Taran

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:02 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Stray dogs and other animals roaming on city roads have been creating problems for residents. These animals are not only causing inconvenience but are also leading to accidents in several areas. Pilgrims heading to Darbar Sahib in the early morning often face difficulties due to stray dogs, especially when there is no one around to help them as the animals bark aggressively. Dalwinder Singh Pannu, a social worker in the city, said that he has repeatedly requested municipal council officials to address the issue of stray dogs and other animals on city roads, but residents have not received any relief so far. He added that stray dogs have become a concern not only for children but also for the elderly. Municipal Council Superintendent Baljinder Singh stated that a resolution has been passed to sterilize stray dogs in the city, giving citizens hope for relief soon. Meanwhile, the presence of stray animals continues to leave dung scattered across city roads.
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