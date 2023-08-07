Stray dog sterilisation to resume soon in city

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, August 6

Finally, the work order has been issued by the municipal corporation (MC) for the sterilisation of 20,000 stray dogs. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi issued the work order to Aneet Pal Kaur of the Animal Welfare Charitable Trust in the presence of Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar.

Rishi said the population of stray dogs had been increasing rapidly in the city. The sterilisation project would curb the population of canines.

According to an estimate, there are more than 50,000 stray dogs in the city.

A dog sterilisation project was initiated at the Animal Birth Control Centre, Nariangarh, in 2021 but it ended in December 2022 due to non-renewal of the contract.

Earlier, the Animal Birth Control Centre had sterilised 9,500 stray dogs. The MC had been making efforts to resume the sterilisation programme in the city. A tender to sterilise 20,000 dogs was floated twice but it was not awarded to any firm. The project was in a limbo for the last nine months.

At present, the MC has two Animal Birth Control Centres in Nariangarh, Chheharta, and the Muddal area. The MC officials claimed that one more centre would be started in the coming days.

“Twenty thousand dogs would be sterilised at a cost of Rs 3.19 crore. We hope that the sterilisation work would start soon. The residents would be rid of the stray dog menace once the project starts,” said Dr Kiran Kumar.