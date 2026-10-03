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Home / Amritsar / Street play on cleanliness piques residents’ interest on Gandhi Jayanti

Street play on cleanliness piques residents’ interest on Gandhi Jayanti

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:49 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Congress Sewa Dal workers pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries at Company Bagh in Amritsar on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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The Municipal Corporation, Amritsar (MCA), in collaboration with the First Punjab Battalion NCC, Amritsar, and officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, observed the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Swachhata Awareness Day here on Friday.

As part of the programme, a theatre group staged a street play on cleanliness at India Gate, Chheharta, to sensitise people to the importance of maintaining cleanliness and keeping their surroundings neat and tidy. The play encouraged people to make cleanliness an integral part of their daily lives.

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Following the awareness programme, NCC cadets launched a cleanliness drive in the area. The cadets raised slogans including “Swachhata hi Seva”, “One slogan for all—Keep Amritsar Clean” and “Plant Trees, Save the Earth”, and urged people to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes and public spaces.

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Mandeep Kaur, Programme Coordinator, Swachhata Abhiyan, Amritsar West; Anil Dogra, Chief Sanitary Inspector; Davinder Kumar, Sanitary Inspector; Captain Sukhpal Singh Sandhu; Naib Subedar Rajiv Kumar; Havaldar Kulwinder Singh; and Havaldar Kuldeep Singh, along with officials and staff of the MCA and NCC, were present.

At the conclusion of the programme, officials briefed students and NCC cadets on the significance of Gandhi Jayanti and the importance of cleanliness.

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