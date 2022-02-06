Street play staged to create election awareness

Amritsar, February 5
A street play was organised at Rampura village by the Field Outreach Bureau of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to create awareness among voters.
Through this play, people were made aware of their democratic right to vote. Gurmeet Singh (IIS), Field Publicity Officer, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said every youth should be able to cast their vote at the age of 18 and use it properly. “Our Constitution has given every eligible citizen the right to vote, a power we can use to secure our future,” he said. —
