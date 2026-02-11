DT
Home / Amritsar / Street vendors hold protest over anti-encroachment campaign in Tarn Taran

Street vendors hold protest over anti-encroachment campaign in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:39 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
Street vendors during a protest against the administration in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri.
The use of force against street vendors proved futile as they resumed their protest against the administration’s decision to remove alleged illegal encroachments from the roads. The vendors demanded an immediate end to what they described as harassment in the name of clearing encroachments.

The drive to remove the alleged illegal encroachments was jointly carried out by officials of the Municipal Council and the Traffic Police. During the operation, vegetables and other goods belonging to several street vendors were scattered, prompting them to stage a protest on the road.

Addressing the agitating vendors, Gurinder Singh Ladi, president of the Shopkeepers’ Union, condemned the action of the Traffic Police and the Municipal Council. He demanded compensation for the losses suffered by the vendors during the drive.

The protesters were later pacified by SHO Navdeep Bhatti and AAP leader and former Municipal Council president Bhupinder Singh Khera.

However, soon after the administration’s action, the street vendors returned and set up their stalls again at their respective spots. Union president Gurinder Singh Ladi urged the administration to allocate permanent spaces for street vendors in the city.

