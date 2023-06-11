Street vendors protest against Ajnala nagar panchayat action

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

Members of the Vegetable Sellers Union staged a protest against Nagar Panchayat Ajnala officials and accused them of confiscating their goods here on Saturday. Union leader Honey Arora said vegetable sellers had been using rehris on the roadsides of Ajnala town for the past many decades to earn their livelihood.

He said on June 9 the local authorities confiscated goods of vendors selling cold drinks, tea, fruit and other snacks. He said they were trying to earn an honest and respectable livelihood by running these stalls. The union leaders stated that they have been rendered jobless after the official action.

Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala from the area said that the administration should take a lenient view and the stall operators should either be provided an alternate space or there should be a provision to let them earn their livelihood within the provisions of the law.