Strengthening school education across national and global frameworks

Strengthening school education requires a sustained focus on academic quality, capacity building, and effective implementation at the institutional level. With this ethos, the Association for Reinventing School Education (ARISE) recently convened its members’ meeting at Varanasi, bringing together leaders of progressive schools from across India for two days of strategic dialogue, sectoral deliberations, and institutional transition.

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Interactions with school leaders provide valuable on-ground insights into classroom realities and emerging needs, which are essential for shaping responsive academic initiatives. ARISE aims to serve as a vital bridge between government vision and school-level implementation. Our work in child protection isn’t static — it evolves alongside the law.

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In 2018, we set out to solve a desperate need for standardised safety protocols. However, the 2021 Ministry of Education updates required a more modern response. So, for our 2022 edition, we refined our compliance mechanisms to be more than just checklists — to be comprehensive frameworks that ensure that every school, regardless of size, can meet the highest bar of current Indian regulation and provide a truly nurturing environment for every student.

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Addressing leadership capacity building, professional development, regulatory challenges, and policy priorities to identify actionable advocacy areas in education policy and frameworks is extremely significant for a desired transformation in the field of education.

— As told to Amritsar Tribune’s Neha Saini