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Home / Amritsar / Stress laid on water conservation in Amritsar

Stress laid on water conservation in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:19 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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As part of Swachhta Pakhwada-2026, a ‘Rail Jan Samvad’ programme was held on Wednesday at the Amritsar railway station, which falls under the Firozpur Division.

During the interaction, appeals were made to residents to adhere to the Solid Waste Management Rules-2026 and the four-tier waste segregation system. Residents were also urged to prevent water wastage, save electricity, avoid the use of single-use plastics, protect the environment and maintain cleanliness on railway premises.

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Officials and supervisors stressed the importance of making cleanliness a part of daily routine and maintaining a clean railway premises. The programme conveyed the message of collective responsibility for cleanliness to passengers and railway employees.

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During these programmes, railway officials interacted with passengers and sensitised them to cleanliness procedures.

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