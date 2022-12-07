Stretch of Problems: Inadequate space for vehicles, hefty parking charges lead to traffic chaos in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, December 6

The rise in number of vehicles and inadequate parking lots are leading to parking chaos in the walled city in general and its commercial pockets in particular.

Built years ago, the entire area of the old city falls in mixed-use category where residential and commercial entities are not clearly distinguished.

Majority of the prominent parking bays in the walled city are situated close to the Golden Temple and around its commercial pockets. For instance, the free of cost parking lot being run by the SGPC in the vicinity of the Golden Temple, government-run parking facility at Dharam Singh Market chowk, parking places at Kairon market and Telephone Exchange chowk. All these parking lots put together are not able to accommodate the flow of traffic going inside the city during the entire day. Consequently, a majority of the people are constrained to park their vehicles on the roadside.

Harjit Singh, a shopkeeper, says traders can afford to park their vehicles in a parking lot as they are to return home at lunch break or at night. These days, each parking outlet employs two persons and more. They also come in two-wheelers which also need parking space but the owners can not afford paid parking or prefer other alternatives. Most of the shoppers do not like to park their vehicles inside parking areas as it consumes a lot of time.

A good number of dwellers inside the walled city own four-wheelers but are constrained to park vehicles on the roadside as the private parking lots charge a high sum as fee. These parking lots usually allow round-the-clock parking of cars in lieu of monthly rent ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 depending upon the size of a car. Notably, these parking lots do not issue receipts for fees charged from consumers. Those who park their vehicles on the roadside are unmindful that they only contribute to congestion and constant traffic nuisance.