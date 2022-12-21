Stretch of Problems: Passengers face inconvenience due to defunct streetlights on Airport Road in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, December 20

As dense fog engulfs the city, the lights on Airport road that have been lying defunct for the last couple of months have started inconveniencing passengers and the airport staff.

The commuters have to endure hardships while travelling on the stretch. Several accidents have been reported in the past because of low visibility in the night. The thick fog engulfing the city for the last two days has added to the woes of the commuters as they have to battle darkness on the road coupled with dense fog.

Commuters have to endure hardships while travelling on the Airport Road in Amritsar. Tribune photo

The residents claimed that the defunct lights on the stretch from Bypass Road to Airport tarnish the image of the city. When the state government and MC are making preparations for hosting G-20 summit, but the defunct lights are narrating a contrary story.

“On the one hand the city is going to host G-20 summit and preparations are being made to welcome the delegates but on the other hand the lights on the Airport Road are lying defunct for months. This is how the state government welcomes tourists, NRIs and guests in the Amritsar. The government should tell that when the lights would be repaired and who will do it,” said Yogesh Kamra, a resident of Holy City.

“I have a flight on 5.30 am so left the home around 4 am. It is really hard to drive to reach the airport when there is dense fog all around and not a single light was functional on Airport Road. It took one hour for 10 kilometers drive. There are several others struggling to drive in the dense fog and low visibility,” said an airline employee.

The residents of Airport Road have also been facing the problem for the last several months and asked their public representatives to repair the lights several time, but to no avail.