Strict action if election rehearsals skipped: Amritsar DEO

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 7

District Electoral Officer (DEO) Gurpreet Singh Khaira today said that notices would be issued to employees who fail to attend election rehearsals. He warned of strict action against those found absent from rehearsals.

The polling staff conducted the rehearsals at various places keeping in view the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Meanwhile, different venues have been earmarked for rehearsals in the district. For Ajnala Assembly segment, the Auditorium Hall of Ajnala Government College has been earmarked. For the Rajasansi Assembly segment, rehearsals were held at the examination hall of Government Nursing College, Medical Enclave. For the Majitha segment, at Multipurpose Hall, Mai Bhago Government Polytechnic College for Girls on Majitha road; for the Jandiala seat, at the Common Room of Senior Secondary Residential Meritorious School, Amritsar; for Amritsar North seat, rehearsal were held at Government Institute Garment Technology, inside Mai Bhago Government Polytechnic College Girls, Majitha Road; for Amritsar West, rehearsal were earmarked at Examination Hall, Polytechnic College GT Road, Chheharta. For Amritsar Central, rehearsal at Examination Hall, Government Industrial Training Institute, B-Block, Ranjit Avenue , Amritsar; for Amritsar East, rehearsal at Gymnasium Hall, Government Senior Secondary School, Town Hall; for Amritsar South, rehearsal at multi-skilled development centre, Kabir Park, opposite Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar; for Attari seat, rehearsals were held at Gymnasium Hall of Khalsa College Senior Secondary School and for Baba Bakala seat, rehearsals were conducted at Hall No. 1 of Srimata Ganga Kanya Senior Secondary School, Baba Bakala.

He informed that 2,218 polling booths have been set up for 11 Assembly constituencies of the district, where electronic voting machines and VVPATs have been installed. As per the strength of polling booths, 10,664 employees have been roped in for election duty. “The staff training would be conducted by Returning Officers on February 17. After this, the staff would be deployed for poll duty along with election material on February 19.

Giving the breakup of the staff, he informed that 904 employees for the Ajnala constituency, 1,068 employees for Rajasansi, 1,012 for Majitha, 1,040 for Jandiala, 1,040 for Amritsar North, 1,052 for Amritsar North, 1,024 for Amritsar West, 788 for Amritsar Central, 840 for Amritsar East, 840 for Amritsar South, 972 for Attari and 1,124 staff members for Baba Bakala would be deployed on election duty.