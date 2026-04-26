Strict measures keep transporters on toes under Punjab Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Scheme 2026

Private transporters hired by the Punjab government to ferry pilgrims under its flagship Punjab Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Scheme 2026 are under strict surveillance, prompting them to take extra care—even ensuring that posters pasted on buses are not torn from any place during transit.

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Contractors face deductions in payment as fine in case of torn posters, a kind of paper tape and even for any inconvenience caused to devotees, based on feedback collected at the termination of the pilgrimage.

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Any shortcoming is immediately reported to the bus staff and they immediately fix it. Failure to do so results in a fine deducted at the time of releasing payment. The government is paying contractors a lump sum money for each passenger.

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Under the scheme, devotees are transported by bus to religious places, including Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Chintpurni, Jawala Ji, Naina Devi, Vaishno Devi, Salasar Balaji Dham and Khatu Shyam.

The scheme involves operating 10 buses every day from various places in Punjab to different destinations. Each bus was to carry 43 passengers. The scheme has a budget outlay of Rs 40 crore for the current financial year. It also includes the operation of 13 trains over a 13-weeks period, each carrying 1,000 pilgrims.

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Contractors have engaged premium buses, including those manufactured by Scania and Volvo. These vehicles are covered with large posters prepared by artisans.

Pilgrims are picked up and dropped off at the same place. They are provided a complete package, including meals, travel, accommodation and security. In case of medical emergency, bus staff are given phone numbers of government hospitals to ensure prompt free treatment.

At the end of the pilgrimage, devotees are given feedback forms. Negative remarks can attract a big fine for contractors.

The scheme is open to the people of Punjab who are 50 or above, offering them free travel to all major religious places all over India. Eligible beneficiaries can register through the official portal to avail of the facility.