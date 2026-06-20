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Home / Amritsar / Strict security around 11 NEET re-examination centres in city

Strict security around 11 NEET re-examination centres in city

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:15 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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DC Dalwinderjit Singh
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Ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, the district administration has imposed restrictions around all examination centres in the city to ensure a smooth and secure conduct of the test.

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Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh on Friday issued orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibiting processions, rallies and marches within a 100-metre radius of the 11 examination centres established in Amritsar. The orders also ban the assembly of five or more persons within the jurisdiction of these centres.

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The restrictions have been imposed to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to individuals lawfully engaged in conducting the examination and to avert any apprehended danger during the process.

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The move comes in the wake of the Education Ministry’s directions to ensure stringent security arrangements at all testing centres for a fair and transparent examination. The NEET-UG re-examination is being conducted after the May 3 test was cancelled following a paper leak controversy.

Meanwhile, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh has written to chief secretaries of all states, seeking the deployment of adequate police personnel at examination centres across the country. The agency has asked state governments to coordinate closely with local authorities to ensure security and prevent any malpractice during the examination.

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Officials said sufficient police personnel would be deployed at all examination centres in coordination with the NTA to maintain law and order and ensure the integrity of the examination process.

In a relief measure for candidates, the Punjab Cabinet has approved free travel for students appearing in the NEET re-examination on Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC buses. Students will be required to produce their NEET admit cards to avail themselves of the facility.

The concession has also been extended to one attendant accompanying each student. The free travel facility will remain available from June 20 to June 22 for journeys to and from examination centres.

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