Strike by BRTS staff enters Day 3; passengers, students feel the heat

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 15

The strike of Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) employees entered its third day and buses remained off road till Thursday evening. The employees have not received salaries and did not get any assurance from the government about the release of funds to the contractors who operate various services of the BRTS.

Service caters to 15K passengers daily The government has to spend Rs 3 crore per month for the BRTS service even as only 15,000 passengers travel in a day. Residents and passengers have alike criticised the poor implementation of the otherwise ‘good’ project, which they say is losing its shine day by day.

Daily passengers and students are the major sufferers of the metro bus strike. There were 37,000 ridership per day during the last few months. With the closing of schools and colleges for summer vacations, the number of passengers dipped. However, a large number of passengers, who use other modes of transport, take the comfort of air conditioned bus service in summers. With the suspension of the service, the daily passengers and some students are facing inconvenience.

Davinder Sharma, a sportsperson who visits Guru Nanak Dev University campus from Partap Nagar said: “I have recently paid for the monthly bus pass and also paid Rs 100 for a smart card. But now the bus service has been suspended. Now, I am going on auto-rickshaws and paying Rs 40 daily. The government should fulfil the demands of BRTS staff and bus service should be resumed.”

“It has been raining for the past two days. The metro bus was the most convenient service during the rainy season. The passengers of the metro bus are forced to get auto rickshaws, which provide uncomfortable service as compared to air conditioned metro buses. Government should release the payment to employees and resume the service,” said Sunita, a gas agency worker at Chheharta.

It is not for the first time that the BRTS employees have suspended the service due to non-payment of salaries. Upset over routine strikes, the daily passengers have started opting for other modes of transport.

The government has to spend Rs 3 crore per month for the service even as only 15,000 passengers travel in a day. Residents and passengers have alike criticised the poor implementation of the otherwise ‘good’ project, which they say is losing its shine day by day.