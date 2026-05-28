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Home / Amritsar / Strong security in place for Patti, Bhikhiwind counting centres

Strong security in place for Patti, Bhikhiwind counting centres

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:29 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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Polling staff checks election material before leaving for the respective polling stations ahead of the Panchayati Raj elections, in Kullu on Sunday. Image credits/ANI
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The district administration has completed all arrangements for counting votes — polled in the Patti municipal council and Bhikhiwind nagar panchayat elections — scheduled for May 29.

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Rahul said that counting of votes will begin on May 29 at 8 am and the election results will be declared on the same day. He said that counting for the municipal council, Patti, will be held at Sri Guru Gobind Singh Government High School (Boys), Kairon, while counting for the nagar panchayat, Bhikhiwind, will be held at Government Polytechnic College (PTU building), Bhikhiwind.

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He said that strict security arrangements have been made at both counting centres and strong rooms to ensure smooth and uninterrupted counting so that law and order is fully maintained. He instructed the counting staff to follow the directions of the State Election Commission with full dedication and honesty and complete the counting process.

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It is worth mentioning that the fate of 127 candidates will be decided in these elections, including 74 candidates for 19 wards of the Patti municipal council and 53 candidates for 13 wards of the Bhikhiwind nagar panchayat.

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