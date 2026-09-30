Strong-willed, fearless: Coach hails Neeru’s Asian Games win

Neeru Dhanda’s historic Asian Games gold in Japan has brought a moment of pride to Amritsar’s sporting and educational institutions, where coaches and educators who have been part of her journey describe the achievement as a reflection of her exceptional temperament, discipline and ability to perform under pressure.

The Guru Nanak Dev University shooter on Tuesday became the first Indian woman to win an individual trap gold at the Asian Games, clinching the top spot in the women’s individual trap event and setting new Asian and Asian Games records.

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For Amritsar, however, the achievement has a more personal connection. Dhanda is pursuing a PGDCA at DAV College, Amritsar, and trained at the GNDU shooting range under coach Rajwinder Kaur before moving to the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy and subsequently joining the special Asian Games camp.

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Kaur, who worked with Neeru during her GNDU years, believes the shooter’s greatest strength is not merely her technical ability but her mindset.

“She is a pakki Jaatni — strong-willed, fearless and fiercely determined. She has a headstrong mind and the ability to turn challenges into opportunities,” Kaur said.

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According to Kaur, that quality has been crucial to Neeru’s development as a shooter. “Her ability to remain composed, absorb setbacks and find opportunities in difficult circumstances has allowed her to compete confidently at the highest level,” she said.

For Guru Nanak Dev University, the gold is also a validation of its sporting infrastructure and the athletes emerging from its programmes. Neeru also won a silver medal in the women’s trap team event alongside Aashima Ahlawat and fellow GNDU athlete Manisha Keer.

Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh, who briefly spoke to Neeru over the phone after her victory, congratulated her on the achievement.

Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, Director (Sports), GNDU, said the performance reflected the high standard of sporting talent being nurtured at the university.

At DAV College, the achievement has generated pride.

Dr BB Yadav, Head of Sports and Physical Education, pointed to the wider contribution of the institution to India’s shooting contingent, noting that Neeru Dhanda, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Ashi Chouksey — all associated with the college — have won medals for India.

For Amritsar, Neeru’s victory offers a reminder of the role its colleges, universities and sporting facilities can play in nurturing athletes who go on to compete at the highest level.